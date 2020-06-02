RAJUK offices partially sealed off after official catches coronavirus
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jun 2020 06:27 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2020 06:27 PM BdST
An official of the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha or RAJUK has contracted COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, prompting the development authority to lock down part of the fourth floor of its annexed building.
Mushtak Ahmed of RAJUK's architecture department tested positive for the coronavirus infection on Monday.
RAJUK's chairman and few other officials have since quarantined themselves at home, according to its Director Sharmin Jahan.
“Those of us who worked with them on Sunday have been asked to remain careful, and we’re currently in isolation,” Sharmin told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.
Mushtak, however, said he hadn't ventured out of his home since the lockdown was imposed, although a friend had visited him the day before Eid-ul-Fitr.
He later came to know that his friend was diagnosed with COVID-19 and went for a test on Sunday.
“I am asymptomatic and not suffering from any health problems. But I’m staying at home as I've tested positive. I went to the office for two days but didn't come into contact with others.”
Bangladesh has reported 52,445 cases of COVID-19 until Tuesday with 709 fatalities, including former RAJUK Chairman M Bazlur Rashid Chowdhury.
- Record surge in COVID-19 cases
- 4 arrested for stealing cash from bank vehicle
- Kamal ‘trafficked’ at least 2 killed in Libya massacre
- Test, treat pregnant women with priority: HC
- Judicial inquiry sought into United Hospital fire
- Govt to flag virus risk zones
- No more than 25% of employees allowed into offices
- Passengers still wary of flights after lockdown
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Ex-health minister Nasim tests positive for COVID-19
- It is not whether you were exposed to the virus. It is how much
- Bangladesh restricts presence of govt employees in offices in pandemic
- Bangladesh reports 2,911 new virus cases, a daily record, death toll hits 709
- Unlocked Bangladesh plans to flag coronavirus risk zones
- Congo declares new Ebola epidemic, 1,000 km from eastern outbreak
- Mumbai braces for Cyclone Nisarga, first in its history
- 8 minutes and 46 seconds: How George Floyd was killed in police custody
- Police arrest 4 for stealing cash from National Bank vehicle, recover Tk 6m
- Abdul Monem, a revered constructor who rose from humble beginnings