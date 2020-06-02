Bangladesh reports 2,911 new virus cases, a daily record, death toll hits 709
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jun 2020 02:59 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2020 02:59 PM BdST
Bangladesh has confirmed 2,911 new coronavirus cases, the highest in a single day, taking the caseload to 52,445.
The body count surged to 709 after 37 new fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, according to the health directorate.
The tally of recovery also jumped to 11,120 after 523 COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on Tuesday.
A total of 12,704 samples were tested at 52 authorised labs during that time, she added.
Globally, over 6.27 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 375,711 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Record surge in COVID-19 cases
- 4 arrested for stealing cash from bank vehicle
- Kamal ‘trafficked’ at least 2 killed in Libya massacre
- Test, treat pregnant women with priority: HC
- Judicial inquiry sought into United Hospital fire
- Govt to flag virus risk zones
- No more than 25% of employees allowed into offices
- Passengers still wary of flights after lockdown
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Ex-health minister Nasim tests positive for COVID-19
- It is not whether you were exposed to the virus. It is how much
- Bangladesh restricts presence of govt employees in offices in pandemic
- Unlocked Bangladesh plans to flag coronavirus risk zones
- Congo declares new Ebola epidemic, 1,000 km from eastern outbreak
- Mumbai braces for Cyclone Nisarga, first in its history
- Bangladesh reports 2,911 new virus cases, a daily record, death toll hits 709
- 8 minutes and 46 seconds: How George Floyd was killed in police custody
- Police arrest 4 for stealing cash from National Bank vehicle, recover Tk 6m
- Abdul Monem, a revered constructor who rose from humble beginnings