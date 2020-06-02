Bangladesh reports 2,911 new virus cases, a daily record, death toll hits 709

The body count surged to 709 after 37 new fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, according to the health directorate.

The tally of recovery also jumped to 11,120 after 523 COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on Tuesday.

A total of 12,704 samples were tested at 52 authorised labs during that time, she added.

Globally, over 6.27 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 375,711 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.