Unlocked Bangladesh plans to flag coronavirus risk zones

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Jun 2020 07:31 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2020 08:11 PM BdST

The government plans to flag COVID-19 risk zones as part of efforts to strangle the spread of the novel coronavirus in unlocked Bangladesh.

Areas will be flagged red, green and yellow on the basis of death and infection rates, Health Minister Zahid Malik said after a meeting at his ministry on Monday.

“We’ve sat today following her instructions. Now we will make a specific plan and try to implement it together,” the health minister said before adding that the home and local government ministries will also be engaged in the efforts.

He said it depends on experts how the criteria for different zones will be set.

“Most districts and Upazilas are still in good shape. We want them to keep them in good position,” Zahid added.

