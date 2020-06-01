RAB arrests suspected trafficker of 26 Bangladeshis killed in Libya
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jun 2020 02:34 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2020 02:34 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a man suspected of trafficking 26 Bangladeshi nationals who were killed in Libya.
Kamal Hossain, alias Haji Kamal, 55, was apprehended in Dhaka on Sunday, RAB-3 deputy chief Maj Rahat Khan Harun told bdnews24.com.
“RAB focused on the issue of human trafficking when it opened an investigation into the killings of 26 Bangladeshi migrant workers in Libya. Kamal was arrested on the basis of evidence that points to his involvement with their trafficking.”
The elite police unit seized Kamal’s passport as they prepare to remand and grill him on the matter, according to RAB officials.
Further details are likely to be revealed at a media briefing on Monday.
The family of a slain Libyan human smuggler killed 26 Bangladeshi and four African migrants in revenge for his death, Libya's internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) said on Thursday.
