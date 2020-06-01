RAB arrests suspected trafficker of 26 Bangladeshis killed in Libya

Kamal Hossain, alias Haji Kamal, 55, was apprehended in Dhaka on Sunday, RAB-3 deputy chief Maj Rahat Khan Harun told bdnews24.com.

“RAB focused on the issue of human trafficking when it opened an investigation into the killings of 26 Bangladeshi migrant workers in Libya. Kamal was arrested on the basis of evidence that points to his involvement with their trafficking.”

The elite police unit seized Kamal’s passport as they prepare to remand and grill him on the matter, according to RAB officials.

Further details are likely to be revealed at a media briefing on Monday.

The family of a slain Libyan human smuggler killed 26 Bangladeshi and four African migrants in revenge for his death, Libya's internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) said on Thursday.