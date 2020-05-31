Nilphamari man tests positive for COVID-19, travels to Narayanganj
A man with COVID-19 symptoms from Nilphamari has travelled to Narayanganj in a rented microbus with his wife and 12 others without waiting for his test results to come out.
The results came back positive on Saturday. Health officials later went to his house with the report only to find out from neighbours that he had gone to Narayanganj.
The 26-year-old textile mill worker left for Narayanganj on May 26.
He went to Jaldhaka from Narayanganj on May 10 to celebrate Eid, he told bdnews24.com over the phone. After showing symptoms of the coronavirus infection, the upazila health department collected his samples on May 23.
As the results were being delayed, he went back to Narayanganj without informing the health department, the patient said.
“I am fine now,” he said before hanging up the phone.
The patient’s samples were collected on May 23 and sent to the National Institute of Laboratory Medicine and Referral Centre in Dhaka, said Dr Rezwanul Kabir, Jaldhaka Upazila health and family planning officer.
“The result came out positive on Saturday afternoon. However, health officials couldn't find him at his house. His neighbours said he had gone back to Narayanganj.”
Later, the health workers locked down two houses in his area and deployed the village police to keep watch. Samples from the patient’s parents are set to be collected on Sunday.
The total number of infected patients in Nilphamari stands at 127 with two deaths, according to the Nilphamari district health department.
