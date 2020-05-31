Government issues coronavirus health guidance for its reopening offices

The list includes 18 directives for prevention of virus infection.

The instructions are as follows:

>> Before resuming work masks, liquid hand washes, disinfectants, non-contact thermometers and other pandemic resistant equipment must be supplied while an emergency plan of action must be put in place and its accountability kept ready.

>> Measure the employees’ body temperature before and after work every day. Those who show symptoms such as fever, coughs, breathing difficulties, etc. they need to be treated on time.

>> The staff of each unit and outsiders, everyone’s temperature has to be measured. Those who will register higher temperatures must not be allowed in units.

>>The ventilation facilities of offices, canteens and toilets must be expanded. In case of usage of air conditioners, ensure its normal functionality, increase pure air and block the vented air from returning inside.

>> Canteens, dormitories, toilets and other places must be kept clean and disinfected.

>> Reduced number of people will finish eating in less time and they must maintain physical distance which doing so.

>> Paperless and non-contact office system has to be encouraged.

>> Personal interactions or gatherings have to be reduced while meetings, training and other works which require getting together have to be limited.

>> Soaps or disinfectants have to be provided for hand washing in offices, canteens, toilets and if such hand washing methods are absent then hand sanitizers have to be provided.

>> Employees must wear masks before coming in contact with each other. Cover the mouth and nose with elbows or tissues when sneezing or coughing, and later dispose of the used tissue in the dustbin, and then wash the hands with liquid hand soap.

>> People have to be made aware through posters, awareness videos and various social media contents.

>> Establish emergency isolation zones. When someone is suspected, temporarily send them to quarantines and get them treated as emergency.

>> If there is a case of COVID-19 positive somewhere, the area and the air conditioners have to be cleaned with disinfectants following CDC guidelines and work must remain suspended unless the surrounding is adequately clean or hygienic.

>> Flexible work hours must be encouraged.

>> Keeping employees’ psychological and psychosocial issues in mind, counselling can be arranged.

>> Keep employees energetic and reassured through motivational activities.

>> If any employee feels sick or emerges to be COVID-19 positive, he and his family must be provided sufficient support according to government rules keeping in mind their social and economic conditions.

>> Insurance or incentives can be arranged for those doing risky work.

The government on Mar 26 decided against extending the shutdown beyond May 30, and will reopen offices and public transports in reduced capacity from May 31 to Jun 15 following the health guidelines.