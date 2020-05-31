Former Bangladesh Television chief Mustafa Kamal Syed dies from COVID-19
Former Director General of state broadcaster Bangladesh Television Mustafa Kamal Syed has died with coronavirus infection at the age of 76.
He breathed his last on Sunday afternoon under care at Square Hospital.
Mustafa Kamal served as chief of programme at NTV until his demise.
Human Resource and Administration Department Head Sultana A Banu said Mustafa Kamal was admitted to the hospital on May 11 after showing symptoms of COVID-19.
“His condition was critical and was put on life support. He breathed his last around 1:30pm on Sunday,” she added.
Syed joined Pakistan Television in 1967 and was given the responsibility of executive producer of all programmes during the 1970 election. After producing shows for BTV for a long time, he worked his way to the highest position.
After retiring from the government job, he joined NTV in 2002.
He will be buried in Banani Graveyard, according to NTV Chief News Editor Zahirul Alam.
