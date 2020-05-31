Home > Bangladesh

Former Bangladesh Television chief Mustafa Kamal Syed dies from COVID-19

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 May 2020 07:31 PM BdST Updated: 31 May 2020 07:31 PM BdST

Former Director General of state broadcaster Bangladesh Television Mustafa Kamal Syed has died with coronavirus infection at the age of 76.

He breathed his last on Sunday afternoon under care at Square Hospital.

Mustafa Kamal served as chief of programme at NTV until his demise.

Human Resource and Administration Department Head Sultana A Banu said Mustafa Kamal was admitted to the hospital on May 11 after showing symptoms of COVID-19.

“His condition was critical and was put on life support. He breathed his last around 1:30pm on Sunday,” she added.

Syed joined Pakistan Television in 1967 and was given the responsibility of executive producer of all programmes during the 1970 election. After producing shows for BTV for a long time, he worked his way to the highest position.

After retiring from the government job, he joined NTV in 2002.

He will be buried in Banani Graveyard, according to NTV Chief News Editor Zahirul Alam.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.