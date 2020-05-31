Fear of infection grips government employees as offices are reopening

Rail and launch services will also resume on Sunday while bus operators say they will start ferry passengers on Monday.

The government has issued sets of health safety guidance to follow at offices and during travel, but bosses, even at the administration’s heart, the Secretariat, are frightened.

One of them, who works on an upper floor of the 22-storey building No. 6, said it has six elevators and one is designated for ministers and secretaries only.

“The other lifts are always full to the brim. We have to queue for long to get on the elevators. But this will elevate the infection risks,” he said.

“I am afraid of going to the office, but I must,” he added. The official requested anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

Another senior staffer expressed fear over a lack of space to ensure social distancing inside the office rooms. Many of the rooms where one boss worked now accommodate three to four more as the number of public servants has increased.

“You can’t detect patients or symptoms with your bare eyes. I don’t know what will happen to us. But we must follow the government orders because we are its employees,” he added.

Md Hemayet Hossain, additional secretary in charge of monitoring of housing and public works, said the authorities have been told to keep hand sanitisers in elevators and ensure physical distancing.

“These matters will be followed strictly now,” he added.

The crowds at the Secretariat will be thinner since visitors are no more allowed, he believes.

“There won’t be a problem if the employees use the elevators carefully,” Hemayet said.

“And it’s right that the rooms have been divided, but the people using the rooms are educated. I don’t see a problem if they can protect themselves,” he added.

Those at the gates have been asked to check whether everyone wears a mask.

Health workers will take temperature as well.

But Rajib Ghosh, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police who is in charge of security at the Secretariat, said they were not instructed on thermal screening of the people who will get into the premises on cars.

Another official expressed concern over use of common washrooms.

Additional Cabinet Secretary Sultan Ahmed said the government would watch the situation on Sunday and resolve the problems that might surface.

A public administration ministry official said they have been asked to record and transact files electronically and organise meetings virtually.

“It will ensure good output as well as social distancing,” he said.