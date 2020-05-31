Bangladesh reports 40 new virus deaths, a single-day record; cases surge by 2,545

Another 2,545 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, raising the count to 47,153, according to the health directorate.

The recovery count also rose to 9,781 after 406 coronavirus patients were released from hospitals in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.

A total of 11,876 samples were tested at 52 authorised labs across the country during that time.

Globally, over 6.06 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 369,274 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.