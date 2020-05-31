Bangladesh announces 60% hike in bus fares
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 May 2020 03:15 PM BdST Updated: 31 May 2020 03:15 PM BdST
Bangladesh has announced a 60% hike in fares for long-haul buses and minibuses to offset losses for transport owners hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision was announced by the Road Transport and Highways Division on Sunday amid widespread criticism of the BRTA's recommendation to raise transport fares by 80 percent.
Buses and minibuses are set to resume operations on Monday after a two-month hiatus as the government decided against extending a nationwide lockdown despite fears that reopening the country could aggravate the coronavirus outbreak.
Transport services, however, will operate at half the passenger capacity in a bid to maintain social distancing requirements.
Bangladesh reported 40 new deaths, a daily record, from the coronavirus infection and 2,545 new cases on Sunday.
Meanwhile, train and river transport services have also resumed at a reduced capacity from Sunday.
