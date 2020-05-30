Train services to resume at half capacity Sunday, ticket prices unchanged
Published: 30 May 2020 02:34 PM BdST Updated: 30 May 2020 02:34 PM BdST
The government has decided to restrart inter-city train services at half the passenger capacity from Sunday as the country comes out of a two-month lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak.
Ticket prices, however, will remain unchanged, Railways Minister Nurul Islam Shujon said in a media briefing on Saturday.
All tickets must be purchased online.
