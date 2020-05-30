Home > Bangladesh

Supreme Court to continue virtual proceedings until Jun 15

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 May 2020 07:13 PM BdST Updated: 30 May 2020 07:13 PM BdST

The Supreme Court has decided to continue conducting proceedings via video link until June 15 even as offices gear up to reopen in a reduced capacity from Sunday.

Hearings will be conducted virtually under the e-justice system introduced during the lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak, the apex court's Registrar General Md Ali Akbar said in a statement on Saturday.

Court proceedings in Bangladesh remained suspended after the government enforced a nationwide shutdown of offices and public transport from Mar 26, extending it in phases until May 30.

Meanwhile, 18 new additional judges have been added to the High Court's roster after they took their oaths via a videoconference on Saturday.

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain administered the oaths to them remotely, according to an official at the top court.

