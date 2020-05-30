Secy-Gen Guterres greets Hasina on International Day of UN Peacekeepers

The UN secretary-general called the prime minister on Friday night to extend the greetings, her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.

The day has been observed since 2003 to honour the sacrifice by the peacekeepers. Bangladesh is playing a key role in UN peacekeeping with a large number of participants.

The theme of the day this year is “Women in Peacekeeping – A Key to Peace.”

“Women peacekeepers are essential for promoting sustainable peace and help in improving overall peacekeeping performance,” the UN said in a statement.

Bangladesh holds programmes to observe the day every year, but no event was organized this time due to the coronavirus outbreak.