Launch owners told to follow health safety rules, fare to remain unchanged
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 May 2020 12:29 AM BdST Updated: 30 May 2020 12:29 AM BdST
Launch owners have been told to resume services throughout Bangladesh from Sunday enforcing social distancing measures between the passengers and following health safety guidance amid the coronavirus outbreak.
But passenger fares will remain unchanged, Golam Sadek, the chairman of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority or BIWTA, said after a meeting with the launch owners on Friday.
The government has decided to lift the ban on public transit system, allowing operators to carry a limited number of passengers from May 31, the day offices will reopen on a limited scale.
Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, the state minister for shipping, had said previously in a video message that the authorities were looking forward to resume launch services reducing the number of passengers by almost half.
“We have discussed how we can resume services maintaining the health safety guidelines. No decision has been made on passenger fare,” Sadek said.
“After resuming the services will sit with the owners again if the health safety measures set out by the government lead to a reduced number of passengers. But we have to consider the difficulties of passengers as well.”
“Only a third of our earnings will be secured if we transport passengers following the social distancing rules. It will not even cover our fuel costs. We can’t continue services if we face such losses every day,” Mahbub Uddin Ahmed, the chairman of Owners' Association, said after attending the meeting.
The association has asked the BIWTA chairman and authorities to consider increasing the fare if the number of passengers drops due to the directives designed to curb the coronavirus spread, Ahmed said.
“The owners will resume services from Sunday. They are not allowed to increase fare and have been told to carry passengers in line with hygiene rules,” BIWTA spokesperson Mobarak Hossain Majumder told bdnews24.com.
“The decision to increase fare will be considered after watching the situation in the first 10 days after reopening,” he added.
- Pakistan to buy potential COVID-19 drug from Bangladesh
- Dipu Moni to announce SSC results on Facebook
- Amphan: Prince Charles sends condolences to Bangladesh
- Bangladesh reopening, infection risks rising
- Experts fear case rise after lockdown
- 4 staffers at Shahriar’s home catch virus
- 26 Bangladeshis killed in Libya
- Zafrullah coronavirus-positive in RT-PCR test
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Libya's Tripoli government says 26 Bangladeshi migrants killed in revenge attack
- Bangladesh set to step into coronavirus new normal with a lot at stake
- Bangladesh reports 2,523 new virus cases, a daily record; deaths hit 582
- Sohail F Rahman, wife fly to London by chartered plane amid pandemic
- Bangladesh to resume domestic flights on Jun 1, international flights stay suspended
- Pamela Anderson’s Garden of Eden
- Ex-FM Morshed Khan leaves for London by chartered flight in pandemic
- Monkeys steal coronavirus blood samples in India
- Inside a COVID-19 hospital in India, doctors see no end in sight
- Sikder brothers escape to Thailand by air ambulance from legal charges at home