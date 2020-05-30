Eighteen additional High Court judges get permanent appointments
Published: 30 May 2020 12:53 AM BdST Updated: 30 May 2020 01:09 AM BdST
The government has made permanent 18 additional judges of the Supreme Court’s High Court Division.
President Md Abdul Hamid approved the appointments upon consultation with Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, the law, justice and parliamentary affairs ministry said in an order on Friday.
Their appointments will be effective from the day of their swearing-in, the order said.
