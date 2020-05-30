Bangladesh records 28 new virus deaths, caseload surges by 1,764

The tally of infections surged to 44,608 on the back of 1,764 new cases detected in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, according to the health directorate.

Another 360 COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals in the same period, raising the recovery count to 9,375, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on Saturday.

The rate of recovery from the disease currently stands at 21.02 percent while the mortality rate is 1.37 percent, she added.

A total of 9,987 samples were tested at 50 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, according to government data.

Globally, over 5.93 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 365,051 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Among the latest fatalities in Bangladesh, 25 were men, said Nasima.

In terms of their ages, four were between 31 and 40, four between 41 and 50, nine between 51 and 60, six between 61 and 70, three between 71 and 80 while two others were over the age of 81.