Sohail F Rahman, wife fly to London by chartered plane amid pandemic
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 May 2020 11:29 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2020 11:29 PM BdST
Sohail F Rahman, the chairman of one of Bangladesh’s leading conglomerates Beximco Group, has left Dhaka for London on a chartered plane as normal flight operations are suspended due to the coronavirus crisis.
The special flight carrying Sohail and his wife left from Dhaka on Friday, said Mofidur Rahman, the chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh or CAAB.
Sohail’s younger brother Salman F Rahman is the founder and vice-chairman of Beximco.
Former foreign minister M Morshed Khan and his wife, whose daughter is married to Salman’s son Ahmed Shayan Fazlur Rahman, went to London by another chartered plane on Thursday.
Morshed, who stepped down from the BNP as a vice-chairman last year, is “seriously” ill and will undergo medical check-up in the UK, one of his aides said.
“The flights were connected. They had chartered two planes. They [Morshed and wife] took one and Salman F Rahman’s elder brother took the other,” CAAB Chairman Mofidur said.
Salman is Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s adviser on private industry and investment.
A family source said Sohail and his wife are going to London to be with their pregnant daughter during the virus crisis.
The source also said the travels of Morshed and Sohail were not connected.
- Pakistan to buy potential COVID-19 drug from Bangladesh
- Dipu Moni to announce SSC results on Facebook
- Amphan: Prince Charles sends condolences to Bangladesh
- Bangladesh reopening, infection risks rising
- Experts fear case rise after lockdown
- 4 staffers at Shahriar’s home catch virus
- 26 Bangladeshis killed in Libya
- Zafrullah coronavirus-positive in RT-PCR test
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Libya's Tripoli government says 26 Bangladeshi migrants killed in revenge attack
- Bangladesh set to step into coronavirus new normal with a lot at stake
- Bangladesh reports 2,523 new virus cases, a daily record; deaths hit 582
- Bangladesh to resume domestic flights on Jun 1, international flights stay suspended
- Pamela Anderson’s Garden of Eden
- Ex-FM Morshed Khan leaves for London by chartered flight in pandemic
- Inside a COVID-19 hospital in India, doctors see no end in sight
- Monkeys steal coronavirus blood samples in India
- Four staffers at State Minister Shahriar’s home contract coronavirus
- Twitter hides Trump tweet for 'glorifying violence'