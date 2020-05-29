Prince Charles sends condolences to Bangladesh after Cyclone Amphan
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 May 2020 01:39 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2020 01:39 PM BdST
Britain's Prince Charles has offered his condolences to Bangladesh for the loss of lives and devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan.
The Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, sent a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressing their sympathy, her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.
Houses were submerged in Gabura Union, Shyanagar during cyclone Amphan. Photo: Tomzid Mollick
"We understand how dreadfully difficult this must have been as your people prepared to celebrate what should have been a joyful Eid."
Severe cyclonic storm Amphan made landfall in Bangladesh near the Sundarbans on May 20, lashing the country's coastal districts with strong winds and heavy rains before turning into a land depression.
At least 23 people died, mostly as a result of fallen trees and collapsed houses, while nearly half of the country's electricity consumers were left without power in the aftermath of the storm.
"Our greatest possible sympathy and our special prayers are with the people of Bangladesh at such a desperately anxious time, as you battle against the effects of both the COVID-19 pandemic and this appallingly severe storm," Prince Charles wrote.
