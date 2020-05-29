Four staffers at State Minister Shahriar’s home contract coronavirus
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 May 2020 01:04 AM BdST Updated: 29 May 2020 01:04 AM BdST
Four staffers at the home of Md Shahriar Alam have caught COVID-19.
The state minister for foreign affairs himself and four others tested negative, he said on Facebook on Thursday.
They underwent the test after a cook and a security guard caught fever. The two other patients did not show symptoms.
The state minister said they were preparing for treatment at home.
