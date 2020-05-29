Home > Bangladesh

Four staffers at State Minister Shahriar’s home contract coronavirus

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 May 2020 01:04 AM BdST Updated: 29 May 2020 01:04 AM BdST

Four staffers at the home of Md Shahriar Alam have caught COVID-19.

The state minister for foreign affairs himself and four others tested negative, he said on Facebook on Thursday.

They underwent the test after a cook and a security guard caught fever. The two other patients did not show symptoms.  

The state minister said they were preparing for treatment at home.

