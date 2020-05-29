Experts fear explosion of coronavirus cases if rules ignored once economy restarts
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 May 2020 02:07 AM BdST Updated: 29 May 2020 02:07 AM BdST
Bangladesh will face a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths if it reopens economy without fully implementing the safeguards, experts warn.
The national technical advisory committee to fight the outbreak sounded the alarm in a meeting, it said in a statement on Thursday.
The government has decided to reopen offices and the public transport system on a limited scale. Bangladesh has been hunkered down for two months.
Citing experiences of other countries, the committee expressed fear of a rise in the disease if normal life is restored before the rate of infection comes down to a ‘certain level’.
A rapid rise in coronavirus cases will create heavy pressure on the health care system, it added.
The committee also suggested leaving hydroxychloroquine out of the guidelines on treatment for COVID-19.
The World Health Organization had warned of the risks of using the malaria drug in COVID-19 treatment. The European Union has also banned the drug for COVID-19 patients.
The national committee advised against use of ivermectin, convalescent therapy and other drugs outside clinical trials. It said members of the public should not use those drugs and therapy.
The experts believe the health ministry was right to order all the hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients along with others.
They emphasised the need for administrative and organisational staffing and logistics in preparations for treatment of COVID-19 patients in all hospitals.
The government has decided not to extend the lockdown, which began in the form of a general holiday on Mar 26, after May 30.
Shopping malls were allowed to reopen and some other rules were eased early May ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.
On Thursday, Bangladesh’s coronavirus infections surged past 40,000 after daily caseload crossed 2,000 for the first time. As many as 15 new deaths took the toll to 559.
- 4 staffers at Shahriar’s home catch virus
- 26 Bangladeshis killed in Libya
- Zafrullah coronavirus-positive in RT-PCR test
- 5,000 more virus fighters being hired
- Office-goers must wear mask
- Homeopath held after ‘toxic liquor’ kills 17
- Poor fire safety system at United: official
- Domestic flights from Jun 1
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Fire kills five patients at United Hospital, three of them COVID-19 positive
- Western fashion brands that 'exploit' Bangladesh suppliers face blacklisting
- Bangladesh leaving lockdown as offices, public transports to reopen from May 31
- Bangladesh reports 15 new virus deaths, daily caseload tops 2,000 for first time
- Bangladesh public transport services to resume May 31
- Libya's Tripoli government says 26 Bangladeshi migrants killed in revenge attack
- Probe opens into United Hospital fire that killed 5 patients in COVID-19 unit
- National Bank denies threat claims, brings countercharges against Exim Bank
- Announcing general holiday instead of lockdown was a big mistake: Fakhrul
- Bangladesh to resume domestic flights on Jun 1, international flights stay suspended