Education Minister Dipu Moni to announce SSC results on Facebook Sunday
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 May 2020 06:23 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2020 06:23 PM BdST
Education Minister Dipu Moni will discuss the different aspects of this year's SSC and equivalent examinations in a live stream on Facebook amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will announce the results at 10 am on Sunday via a video conference at her official residence Ganabhaban, the education ministry said in a statement on Friday.
Later, Dipu Moni will go live on Facebook at 12 pm to brief the media about the details surrounding the results, according to the statement.
In addition to the live stream, information about the results will also be sent to the media via email. The footage will be recorded using BTV cameras and sent to all other televisions channels in Bangladesh in a bid to discourage reporters from attending the briefing in person.
The results of this year's exams will not be sent to educational institutions to avoid gatherings during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
To avail the results via SMS, students will have to register for the service by typing "SSC<space>first three letters of board’s name<space>roll number<space>2020" and send it to 16222 from any mobile phone at a cost of Tk 2.55.
They can also collect the results from the website of their respective education boards.
Education institutions across the country have been ordered to keep their offices closed on the day of the results.
At least 2.4 million students undertook the SSC and equivalent examinations from Feb 3 to 27.
