United Hospital lacked adequate fire safety system, says DNCC Mayor Atiqul
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 May 2020 03:38 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2020 03:38 PM BdST
Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam has condemned the lack of an adequate fire safety system at United Hospital after visiting the scene of a fire that burned down the hospital's isolation unit and killed five patients.
"There were no firefighters, fire drill or a fire team. Only three of the 11 fire extinguishers had not expired at the wing. There was also a failure to assign the fire-fighting responsibilities such as operating the fire hydrant and other duties," said Atiqul.
The mayor visited the hospital around 11 am Thursday and spoke to the authority and fire service personnel there.
The extended wing of the hospital did not have adequate firefighting equipment or a proper system, according to Atiqul.
"People come to the hospital seeking recovery from their sickness but here they died in a fire," said the mayor.
“This is really unfortunate. I would request the authorities of all hospitals to attach the necessary important to fire safety.”
