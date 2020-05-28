Probe opens into United Hospital fire that killed 5 patients in COVID-19 unit
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 May 2020 10:55 AM BdST Updated: 28 May 2020 10:58 AM BdST
The Bangladesh Fire Service has formed a four-member panel to investigate the fire that burned down the isolation unit and killed five patients at the United Hospital in Dhaka.
Debashish Vardhan, deputy director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, will lead the team. The other members of the committee are Babul Chakraborty, Niaz Ahmed and Md Abul Kalam Azad.
The committee has been asked to submit the report as soon as possible, Abul Kalam Azad told bdnews24.com on Thursday.
The tent-like unit outside the main building of the private facility in Gulshan caught fire around 10pm on Wednesday.
It quickly swept through the structure as the materials used for the construction and the hand sanitizers kept inside were inflammable, the police said.
Three of the patients had tested positive for the coronavirus and the two others tested negative, Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Deputy Commissioner Sudip Kumar Chakraborty said on Wednesday.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Fire kills five patients at United Hospital, three of them COVID-19 positive
- Bangladesh decides against extending shutdown, offices to reopen May 31
- Govt to issue coronavirus shutdown update Thursday
- Bangladesh orders all hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients in separate units
- Bangladesh reports 22 new virus deaths, caseload tops 38,000
- Bangladesh to reopen public transport services on limited scale from May 31
- Bangladesh leaving lockdown as offices, public transports to reopen from May 31
- 14 die in northern Bangladesh after consuming ‘alcoholic drinks’
- To fight COVID-19, don’t neglect immunity and inflammation
- Top executives of Exim Bank 'threatened', National Bank director, brother charged