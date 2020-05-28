Home > Bangladesh

Libya's Tripoli government says 26 Bangladeshi migrants killed in revenge attack

Published: 28 May 2020 11:58 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2020 11:58 PM BdST

The family of a Libyan people trafficker killed 26 Bangladeshi and four African migrants in revenge for his death, Libya's internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) said on Thursday.

The GNA interior ministry said in a statement that the migrants had been killed in the town of Mizda and that 11 injured survivors were taken to a hospital in Zintan.

Libya has long been a destination for migrants because of its oil-funded economy, but is also an important way-station for people attempting to reach Europe across the Mediterranean.

"We have just learned of this tragedy and are following up to get more details and provide assistance to survivors," said Safa Msehli, Libya spokeswoman for the International Organisation for Migration.

