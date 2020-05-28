Homeopath held in Dinajpur as death toll from consuming ‘toxic liquor’ hits 17

Abdul Mannan, owner of a local homeopathy store, was arrested on Wednesday in a case started by police on charges of selling ‘rectified spirit’. Several unidentified people were also named in the case, said Mohammad Moniruzzaman, chief of Birampur Police Station.

“At least nine people died within 24 hours of consuming the toxic liquor at Birampur Upazila Health Complex and M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in Dinajpur on Wednesday,” Moniruzzaman added.

In the northern district of Rangpur, the death toll from consuming spirit rose to eight over the last three days, according to the police.

Dr Solaiman Hossain Mehedi, medical officer at Birampur Upazila Health Complex, told bdnews24.com the initial indications are that their deaths were linked to the consumption of the ‘rectified spirit’.

The victims in Birampur were identified as Abdul Matin, 27, Azizul Islam, 33, Mohsin Ali, 38, ‘Shafiqul’, 43, his wife ‘Monjuara’, 38, and ‘Amrito’, 33.

Four of them passed away in a local hospital while two others died on their way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

Three others - Sohel Rana, Mono Mia and Abdul Khalek - died after consuming the same substance at M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in Dinajpur on Wednesday evening.

Four people are undergoing treatment at Birampur Upazila Health Complex and M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, according to the police.