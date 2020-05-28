Homeopath held in Dinajpur as death toll from consuming ‘toxic liquor’ hits 17
Dinajpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 May 2020 06:30 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2020 06:50 PM BdST
Police have arrested a homeopath in Dinajpur over his suspected role in the deaths of 17 people from drinking bootleg liquor in the neighbouring districts of Dinajpur and Rangpur during the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday.
Abdul Mannan, owner of a local homeopathy store, was arrested on Wednesday in a case started by police on charges of selling ‘rectified spirit’. Several unidentified people were also named in the case, said Mohammad Moniruzzaman, chief of Birampur Police Station.
“At least nine people died within 24 hours of consuming the toxic liquor at Birampur Upazila Health Complex and M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in Dinajpur on Wednesday,” Moniruzzaman added.
In the northern district of Rangpur, the death toll from consuming spirit rose to eight over the last three days, according to the police.
Dr Solaiman Hossain Mehedi, medical officer at Birampur Upazila Health Complex, told bdnews24.com the initial indications are that their deaths were linked to the consumption of the ‘rectified spirit’.
The victims in Birampur were identified as Abdul Matin, 27, Azizul Islam, 33, Mohsin Ali, 38, ‘Shafiqul’, 43, his wife ‘Monjuara’, 38, and ‘Amrito’, 33.
Four of them passed away in a local hospital while two others died on their way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.
Three others - Sohel Rana, Mono Mia and Abdul Khalek - died after consuming the same substance at M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in Dinajpur on Wednesday evening.
Four people are undergoing treatment at Birampur Upazila Health Complex and M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, according to the police.
- Public transport services to resume May 31
- Probe opens into United Hospital fire
- Bangladesh makes sample collection kits
- Offices, public transports to reopen on May 31
- Offices to reopen on May 31
- 3 die from electrocution in Narayanganj
- 14 die in north after consuming ‘spirit’
- 22 more virus deaths, cases surge by 1,541
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Fire kills five patients at United Hospital, three of them COVID-19 positive
- Bangladesh decides against extending shutdown, offices to reopen May 31
- Western fashion brands that 'exploit' Bangladesh suppliers face blacklisting
- Bangladesh leaving lockdown as offices, public transports to reopen from May 31
- Bangladesh to reopen public transport services on limited scale from May 31
- Bangladesh reports 15 new virus deaths, daily caseload tops 2,000 for first time
- Bangladesh public transport services to resume May 31
- Probe opens into United Hospital fire that killed 5 patients in COVID-19 unit
- Bangladesh researchers make sample collection kits for coronavirus test
- Announcing general holiday instead of lockdown was a big mistake: Fakhrul