Bangladesh public transport services to resume May 31 

The public administration ministry on Wednesday announced that the lockdown, which has been in effect since Mar 26, will not be extended beyond May 30.

In an order on Thursday, the Cabinet Division said the government will outline the steps that will have to be taken to resume public transport services between May 31 and Jun 15.

"During that time, public transports, river transports and rail services will operate with a predetermined amount of passengers while adhering to health and safety protocols,” the Cabinet Division said.

Transport authorities have also been directed to ensure strict compliance with the government's health directives, including wearing masks at all times.

The aviation authority will also consider resuming domestic flights under its management between May 31 and Jun 15, according to the order.