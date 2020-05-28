Bangladesh orders office-goers to wear mask, sanitise hands even in vehicles

In the order on reopening from May 31 to Jun 15, the public administration ministry on Thursday said all offices must follow the Health Directorate guidance to avoid coronavirus infection amid an aggressive outbreak.

Vulnerable people, sick staffers and pregnant women must avoid the offices and workplaces, the order said.

The health safety guidance:

>> Public works ministry can be asked to set up disinfection tunnels.

>> Office rooms, premises and roads must be disinfected before reopening.

>> Temperature screening is a must at entrances.

>> Office transport must be disinfected. Everyone must remain at least three feet away from each other. All must wear surgical masks or three-layer masks that cover nose and mouth well.

>> Surgical masks can be used only once. Cloth masks can be reused after washing.

>> All must sanitise hands before getting on vehicles and frequently during travels.

>> Keep physical distancing during meals.

>> Wash hands with soap and water after using toilet.

>> Keep physical distancing while working.

>> All must wear masks at offices and wash hands with water and soap or sanitiser frequently.

>> Offices will have to alert the officials about the rules regularly and form teams to monitor them.

>> The instructions with illustrations will have to be put up at places from where they can be clearly seen.

>> Offices must arrange isolation or quarantine if employees fall sick.

The officials will not be able to leave their area of work until Jun 15.

The Cabinet Division in an order on resumption of transport services said all must wear mask, keep physical distance and follow other health safety rules outdoors.

It threatened legal action against anyone in breach of the rules.