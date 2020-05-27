United Hospital in Dhaka catches fire
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 May 2020 10:56 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2020 11:00 PM BdST
A fire has erupted at the United Hospital in Dhaka’s Gulshan.
The Fire Service and Civil Defence sent three units to the private hospital after the fire broke out at the tent built to treat COVID-19 patients around 10pm on Wednesday, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.
Three fire service units brought the flames under control, said Kamrul Islam, an official at the fire service’s control room.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh decides against extending shutdown, offices to reopen May 31
- Govt to issue coronavirus shutdown update Thursday
- Top executives of Exim Bank 'threatened', National Bank director, brother charged
- Bangladesh orders all hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients in separate units
- Zafrullah takes plasma therapy for COVID-19, Hasina calls him
- Beacon Pharma MD Ebadul Karim contracts coronavirus
- Bangladesh reports 22 new virus deaths, caseload tops 38,000
- White woman fired from job after calling cops over black man in NY Central Park
- WHO says the Americas are new COVID-19 epicentre as deaths surge in Latin America
- To fight COVID-19, don’t neglect immunity and inflammation