Home > Bangladesh

United Hospital in Dhaka catches fire

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 May 2020 10:56 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2020 11:00 PM BdST

A fire has erupted at the United Hospital in Dhaka’s Gulshan.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence sent three units to the private hospital after the fire broke out at the tent built to treat COVID-19 patients around 10pm on Wednesday, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Three fire service units brought the flames under control, said Kamrul Islam, an official at the fire service’s control room.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.