Three die from electrocution during storm in Narayanganj

  Narayanganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 May 2020 05:09 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2020 05:09 PM BdST

Three people, including a child, have been electrocuted to death after a storm tore down a power cable in Narayanganj Sadar Upazila.

Five others were injured after the electric wire snapped and fell on a tin-roofed house in Rasulbag area of the Upazila early Wednesday, according to Shiddhirganj police.

The dead have been identified as Rubina Akter, 35, 'Sumaiya', 13, and 3-year-old 'Hasan', said Shiddirganj Police OC Kamrul Faruk.

The injured are currently being treated in a hospital.

Emergency crews have repaired the snapped power line, OC Kamrul said.

