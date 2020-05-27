Three die from electrocution during storm in Narayanganj

Five others were injured after the electric wire snapped and fell on a tin-roofed house in Rasulbag area of the Upazila early Wednesday, according to Shiddhirganj police.

The dead have been identified as Rubina Akter, 35, 'Sumaiya', 13, and 3-year-old 'Hasan', said Shiddirganj Police OC Kamrul Faruk.

The injured are currently being treated in a hospital.

Emergency crews have repaired the snapped power line, OC Kamrul said.