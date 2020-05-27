Three die from electrocution during storm in Narayanganj
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 May 2020 05:09 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2020 05:09 PM BdST
Three people, including a child, have been electrocuted to death after a storm tore down a power cable in Narayanganj Sadar Upazila.
Five others were injured after the electric wire snapped and fell on a tin-roofed house in Rasulbag area of the Upazila early Wednesday, according to Shiddhirganj police.
The dead have been identified as Rubina Akter, 35, 'Sumaiya', 13, and 3-year-old 'Hasan', said Shiddirganj Police OC Kamrul Faruk.
The injured are currently being treated in a hospital.
Emergency crews have repaired the snapped power line, OC Kamrul said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Govt to issue coronavirus shutdown update Thursday
- Niloufer Manzur, founding head of Sunbeams, dies from COVID-19
- Top executives of Exim Bank 'threatened', National Bank director, brother charged
- Japan bans entry of visitors from Bangladesh, 10 other countries
- WHO says the Americas are new COVID-19 epicentre as deaths surge in Latin America
- Zafrullah takes plasma therapy for COVID-19, Hasina calls him
- Bangladesh orders all hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients in separate units
- Beacon Pharma MD Ebadul Karim contracts coronavirus
- White woman fired from job after calling cops over black man in NY Central Park
- Bangladesh reports 21 more virus deaths, 1,166 new cases