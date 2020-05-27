Three dead after microbus plunges into ditch in Munshiganj
Munshiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 May 2020 01:01 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2020 01:22 PM BdST
Three people have died after a microbus lost control and fell into a roadside ditch in Munshiganj's Gazaria Upazila.
Eight others were injured in the accident which took place on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the Upazila's Baushiar Pakhir More early Wednesday, according to Bhaberchar Police Outpost SI Nasir Uddin Majumder.
The dead have been identified as Md Kasir, 35, Abdul Quddus, 25, and Md Imran, 22, all natives of Gaibandha.
The injured, also from Gaibandha, are being treated at Bhaberchar Health Complex, according to police.
The microbus was heading to Dhaka from Cumilla when it veered out of control while descending from a bridge and crashed into a ditch, said Si Nasir.
"Two people were killed instantly while another died at the hospital."
The bodies and the microbus are currently in the custody of the police, he added.
