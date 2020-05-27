Govt to issue coronavirus shutdown update Thursday

The nationwide lockdown orders have been in effect since Mar 26 with the government extending the shutdown period in phases, most recently until May 30 amid a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths across the country.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is holding discussions with experts and stakeholders to make an informed decision on the fate of the lockdown, according to State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain.

"The prime minister spoke about the impact of the pandemic on lives and livelihoods during her address to the nation ahead of Eid. We hope to get her decision [on the lockdown] on Thursday."

In any case, the government will make an announcement on the status of the lockdown before the current one ends, added Farhad.

Bangladesh has reported over 36,000 cases of the coronavirus infection with 522 fatalities until Tuesday, according to government data.