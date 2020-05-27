Four die as storm lashes Joypurhat
Joypurhat Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 May 2020 12:49 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2020 12:49 PM BdST
At least four people, including two children, were crushed to death by falling trees and collapsing walls after a storm slammed into Joypurhat shortly after Tuesday midnight.
The incidents were reported in Khalishagari and Harunja villages of the district, said Superintendent of Police Salam Kabir.
A tree fell on the house of Joynal Mia causing the walls to collapse, injuring Joynal’s wife Shilpi and their two sons. They later died at Khetlal Health Complex.
Joynal survived as he was in the other room of the house.
In a similar incident around the same time, a tree uprooted by the storm fell on Mariam’s house. She died after the walls of the house caved in.
The storm damaged Boro crops on 11,000 hectares in Joypurhat, said ASM Meftahul Bari, director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Joypurhat.
More than 200 houses were devastated while thousands of trees were uprooted in the storm, according to local residents.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Niloufer Manzur, founding head of Sunbeams, dies from COVID-19
- Bangladesh reports 21 more virus deaths, 1,166 new cases
- Japan bans entry of visitors from Bangladesh, 10 other countries
- Anwara Begum, wife of deputy speaker, dies
- Top executives of Exim Bank 'threatened', National Bank director, brother charged
- WHO says the Americas are new COVID-19 epicentre as deaths surge in Latin America
- Zafrullah takes plasma therapy for COVID-19, Hasina calls him
- Beacon Pharma MD Ebadul Karim contracts coronavirus
- Kutubuddin Ahmed, founder and chairman of Envoy Group, catches coronavirus
- White woman fired from job after calling cops over black man in NY Central Park