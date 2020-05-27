Bangladesh reports 22 new virus deaths, caseload tops 38,000
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 May 2020 02:48 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2020 02:54 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 22 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus in a daily count, bringing the death toll to 544.
The tally of infections soared to 38,292 after 1,541 COVID-19 cases were detected in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, according to the health directorate.
Another 246 patients were released by hospitals in the same period, raising the number of recoveries to 7,925, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on Wednesday.
The rate of recovery from the disease in Bangladesh currently stands at 20.70 percent while the mortality rate is 1.42 percent, according to government data.
A total of 8,015 samples were tested at 48 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, Nasima added.
Globally, over 5.6 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 350,752 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
