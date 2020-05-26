Two dead, 15 missing as boat sinks in Sirajganj
Sirajganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 May 2020 07:25 PM BdST Updated: 26 May 2020 07:25 PM BdST
At least two people have died and 15 others gone missing after a boat with over 70 passengers on board capsized in the Jamuna river in Sirajganj.
The accident occurred near Sthalchar of Chouhali on Tuesday afternoon, Enayetpur Police Station OC Molla Masud Parvez said.
Locals rescued 54 people but recovered the bodies of a child and an elderly man later.
Fire Service and Civil Defence divers were coming from Rajshahi to conduct a search operation.
