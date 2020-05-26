Imperial, Bangabandhu Memorial hospitals in Chattogram to treat COVID-19 patients
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 May 2020 09:52 PM BdST Updated: 26 May 2020 09:52 PM BdST
The government has designated two private hospitals in Chattogram for treatment of COVID-19 patients amid an escalating coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh.
They are Imperial Hospital at Khulshi and Bangabandhu Memorial Hospital at Pahartali.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced the decision on Tuesday, saying the port city is witnessing a growing number of coronavirus cases in recent times.
To ensure treatment of patients infected with the virus, the ministry has made the decision following requests from the Public Security Division and Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Office, Md Sirajul Islam, additional secretary to health and family welfare, said in a statement.
The ministry asked the authorities to take all measures to transform the hospitals into specialised facilities for COVID-19 treatment.
Bangladesh registered 21 new fatalities from the coronavirus infection in the 24 hours until Tuesday morning. The death toll has increased to 522.
The tally of infections surged to 36,751 after 1,166 new COVID-19 cases were detected, according to the health directorate.
A total of 1,887 people were infected with the virus in Chattogram and 60 of them died.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Niloufer Manzur, founding head of Sunbeams, dies from COVID-19
- Kutubuddin Ahmed, founder and chairman of Envoy Group, catches coronavirus
- Anwara Begum, wife of deputy speaker, dies
- Zafrullah Chowdhury says Gonoshasthaya kit shows he is COVID-19 positive
- Bangladesh reports 21 more virus deaths, 1,166 new cases
- Apex Group boss Manzur Elahi, wife Niloufer of Sunbeams school contract coronavirus
- Sundarbans weathered much of Bangladesh from Cyclone Amphan, but at a great cost
- Beximco exports 6.5 million PPE gowns to US
- Japan bans entry of visitors from Bangladesh, 10 other countries
- Earthquake in India jolts parts of Bangladesh