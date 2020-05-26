Imperial, Bangabandhu Memorial hospitals in Chattogram to treat COVID-19 patients

They are Imperial Hospital at Khulshi and Bangabandhu Memorial Hospital at Pahartali.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced the decision on Tuesday, saying the port city is witnessing a growing number of coronavirus cases in recent times.

To ensure treatment of patients infected with the virus, the ministry has made the decision following requests from the Public Security Division and Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Office, Md Sirajul Islam, additional secretary to health and family welfare, said in a statement.

The ministry asked the authorities to take all measures to transform the hospitals into specialised facilities for COVID-19 treatment.

Bangladesh registered 21 new fatalities from the coronavirus infection in the 24 hours until Tuesday morning. The death toll has increased to 522.

The tally of infections surged to 36,751 after 1,166 new COVID-19 cases were detected, according to the health directorate.

A total of 1,887 people were infected with the virus in Chattogram and 60 of them died.