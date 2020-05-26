EU approves €1.1m aid to help minimise cyclone Amphan damage to Bangladesh
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 May 2020 08:30 PM BdST Updated: 26 May 2020 08:30 PM BdST
The European Union has decided to approve €1.1 million financial aid to Bangladesh to help the country recover from damage caused by Cyclone Amphan last week.
“The EU is determined to start helping people in need with no further delay and provides an initial funding of €500,000 for India and €1,100,000 to support the immediate response in Bangladesh,” EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, said in a statement.
At least 20 people were killed when the cyclone struck the Indian state of West Bengal and Odisha on May 20 and moved into Bangladesh later in the night, devastating villages, tearing down power lines, collapsing dams and leaving large tracts of land under water.
The storm caused Tk 11 billion in damage to housing, infrastructure, fisheries and livestock, water resources and agriculture in Bangladesh, according to initial government estimates.
Cyclone Amphan collapsed the dam in ward No. 5 in Gabrua inundating a vast area. Photo: Tomzid Mollick
The efforts to tackle the storm were complicated by the coronavirus outbreak.
“A crisis on top of a crisis, so to say,” the Slovenian diplomat said.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Niloufer Manzur, founding head of Sunbeams, dies from COVID-19
- Kutubuddin Ahmed, founder and chairman of Envoy Group, catches coronavirus
- Zafrullah Chowdhury says Gonoshasthaya kit shows he is COVID-19 positive
- Anwara Begum, wife of deputy speaker, dies
- Apex Group boss Manzur Elahi, wife Niloufer of Sunbeams school contract coronavirus
- Bangladesh reports 21 more virus deaths, 1,166 new cases
- Sundarbans weathered much of Bangladesh from Cyclone Amphan, but at a great cost
- Beximco exports 6.5 million PPE gowns to US
- Japan bans entry of visitors from Bangladesh, 10 other countries
- Earthquake in India jolts parts of Bangladesh