EU approves €1.1m aid to help minimise cyclone Amphan damage to Bangladesh

“The EU is determined to start helping people in need with no further delay and provides an initial funding of €500,000 for India and €1,100,000 to support the immediate response in Bangladesh,” EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, said in a statement.

At least 20 people were killed when the cyclone struck the Indian state of West Bengal and Odisha on May 20 and moved into Bangladesh later in the night, devastating villages, tearing down power lines, collapsing dams and leaving large tracts of land under water.

The storm caused Tk 11 billion in damage to housing, infrastructure, fisheries and livestock, water resources and agriculture in Bangladesh, according to initial government estimates.

Cyclone Amphan collapsed the dam in ward No. 5 in Gabrua inundating a vast area. Photo: Tomzid Mollick

“My thoughts are with the brave people who have been affected by tropical cyclone Amphan and especially those who have lost their loved ones. I am saddened to learn about fatalities in both India and Bangladesh, and the extent of destruction caused by strong winds, flooding and landslides, also damaging houses, infrastructure and livelihoods,” Lenarcic said.

The efforts to tackle the storm were complicated by the coronavirus outbreak.

“A crisis on top of a crisis, so to say,” the Slovenian diplomat said.