A day after Eid, Dhaka streets remain deserted amid lockdown
Sumon Mahmud, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 May 2020 05:02 PM BdST Updated: 26 May 2020 05:03 PM BdST
The coronavirus pandemic has upended the custom of visiting relatives on the day after Eid-ul-Fitr as most people have opted to stay home rather than risk catching the infection by venturing out.
Very few vehicles were seen plying the streets of Bailey Road, Hare Road, Malibagh, Kakrail, Shantinagar, Naya Paltan and Azimpur in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Alim Uddin, a yellow cab driver whose service usually thrives during Eid, voiced his frustration at the lack of commutes in the city on Tuesday.
“I have never experienced such a bad situation.”
The coronavirus has also forced a senior politician in Naya Paltan to change his plans for Eid.
"I did not hold any meetings with party activists due to the coronavirus. I usually visit my area on Eid day. I am not going this time,.”
"Last year, I went to my brother's house in Uttara the day after Eid. This year, I have decided against it. I have exchanged Eid greetings with my brothers and sisters on the internet.”
Shafiqul's wife Farida Islam, a kindergarten teacher, said, "We usually take the children out for an afternoon walk in Ramna Park the day after Eid. But they are not going this time.”
Ramna Park has been closed for two months amid the lockdown. The park is usually abuzz with children on the second day of the Eid holiday.
"There were crowds at Hatirjheel on Eid day and I expect it to be the same today,” he added.
Ripon, a rickshaw-puller stationed near Malibagh, has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus during Eid.
"This Eid has been spoiled by the coronavirus. If this situation persists then I don't know how we'll survive. I am already in a lot of trouble.”
"Nature is healing now. You will find young leaves growing on trees and beautiful flowers blooming. These flowers are safe now because there are less people on the streets. Normally, someone would have plucked these flowers on a whim."
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Niloufer Manzur, founding head of Sunbeams, dies from COVID-19
- Kutubuddin Ahmed, founder and chairman of Envoy Group, catches coronavirus
- Zafrullah Chowdhury says Gonoshasthaya kit shows he is COVID-19 positive
- Anwara Begum, wife of deputy speaker, dies
- Apex Group boss Manzur Elahi, wife Niloufer of Sunbeams school contract coronavirus
- Sundarbans weathered much of Bangladesh from Cyclone Amphan, but at a great cost
- Beximco exports 6.5 million PPE gowns to US
- Earthquake in India jolts parts of Bangladesh
- WHO pauses trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients due to safety concerns
- Virus casts shadow on Eid as cases surge by daily record; deaths top 500