A day after Eid, Dhaka streets remain deserted amid lockdown

Very few vehicles were seen plying the streets of Bailey Road, Hare Road, Malibagh, Kakrail, Shantinagar, Naya Paltan and Azimpur in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Alim Uddin, a yellow cab driver whose service usually thrives during Eid, voiced his frustration at the lack of commutes in the city on Tuesday.

"I thought I would get passengers on the second of the Eid holiday and hence I came out with my cab. In the morning, I drove a passenger from Uttara to Kakrail. Now, it is 4 pm and I still haven't found a passenger,” he said.

“I have never experienced such a bad situation.”

The coronavirus has also forced a senior politician in Naya Paltan to change his plans for Eid.

"I did not hold any meetings with party activists due to the coronavirus. I usually visit my area on Eid day. I am not going this time,.”

Khandaker Shafiqul Islam, a senior executive of Sonali Bank, lives in an apartment in Bailey Road. He told bdnews24.com: "We are staying home this Eid because of the coronavirus. Everyone in the family is enjoying doing things around the house."

"Last year, I went to my brother's house in Uttara the day after Eid. This year, I have decided against it. I have exchanged Eid greetings with my brothers and sisters on the internet.”

Shafiqul's wife Farida Islam, a kindergarten teacher, said, "We usually take the children out for an afternoon walk in Ramna Park the day after Eid. But they are not going this time.”

Ramna Park has been closed for two months amid the lockdown. The park is usually abuzz with children on the second day of the Eid holiday.

"There are usually large crowds at Ramna Park and Mirpur zoo the day after Eid. All those places have been closed due to the coronavirus. People are not coming and we are sitting idle,” said Momen, a CNG driver.

"There were crowds at Hatirjheel on Eid day and I expect it to be the same today,” he added.

Ripon, a rickshaw-puller stationed near Malibagh, has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus during Eid.

"This Eid has been spoiled by the coronavirus. If this situation persists then I don't know how we'll survive. I am already in a lot of trouble.”

Bailey Road resident Nilufar Yasmeen Jolly, however, sees the lockdown as a blessing for the environment.

"Nature is healing now. You will find young leaves growing on trees and beautiful flowers blooming. These flowers are safe now because there are less people on the streets. Normally, someone would have plucked these flowers on a whim."