Zafrullah Chowdhury says Gonoshasthaya kit shows he is COVID-19 positive
Published: 25 May 2020 09:32 PM BdST Updated: 25 May 2020 09:32 PM BdST
Zafrullah Chowdhury, the founder and trustee of the Gonoshasthaya Kendra, has said he has contracted the novel coronavirus.
A test by using a COVID-19 testing kit developed by his organisation “confirmed” his infection, Zafrullah told bdnews24.com over phone on Monday night.
He said he underwent the test because he has been feeling feverish since Sunday night.
The Gonoshasthaya rapid testing kits, ‘GR COVID-19 Dot Blot’, are yet to get the approval of the Directorate General of Drug Administration.
Bangladesh only allows RT-PCR testing system for coronavirus diagnosis. It is the most reliable testing system in the world to detect the novel coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19.
The DGDA, however, has recently approved trials of the Gonoshasthaya kits following the organisation’s request.
Zafrullah, 79, said he has isolated himself at his home in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi.
“I haven’t met anyone even on Eid today,” he said and asked for everyone’s blessings, wishing all Eid Mubarak.
