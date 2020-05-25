Zafrullah Chowdhury says Gonoshasthaya kit shows he is COVID-19 positive

A test by using a COVID-19 testing kit developed by his organisation “confirmed” his infection, Zafrullah told bdnews24.com over phone on Monday night.

He said he underwent the test because he has been feeling feverish since Sunday night.

The Gonoshasthaya rapid testing kits, ‘GR COVID-19 Dot Blot’, are yet to get the approval of the Directorate General of Drug Administration.

Bangladesh only allows RT-PCR testing system for coronavirus diagnosis. It is the most reliable testing system in the world to detect the novel coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19.

The health ministry has said rapid testing kits can produce up to 30 percent false positive or false negative results, which can be disastrous in the time of an outbreak.

The DGDA, however, has recently approved trials of the Gonoshasthaya kits following the organisation’s request.

Zafrullah, 79, said he has isolated himself at his home in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi.

“I haven’t met anyone even on Eid today,” he said and asked for everyone’s blessings, wishing all Eid Mubarak.