Virus casts shadow on Eid as cases surge by daily record; deaths top 500

The body count from the coronavirus jumped to 501 on the back of 21 new fatalities in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, according to the health directorate.

Another 433 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in the same period, raising the total to 7,334, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on Monday.

A total of 9,451 samples were tested at 48 authorised labs across the country during that time, with Dhaka's Labaid Hospital, the latest to join the fold, she added.

Globally, over 5.41 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 345,122 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.