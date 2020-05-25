Virus casts shadow on Eid as cases surge by daily record; deaths top 500
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 May 2020 03:02 PM BdST Updated: 25 May 2020 03:02 PM BdST
The COVID-19 outbreak has put a further damper on muted Eid-ur-Fitr celebrations in Bangladesh after another 1,975 people tested positive for the infection, the most in a daily count, taking the caseload to 35,585.
The body count from the coronavirus jumped to 501 on the back of 21 new fatalities in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, according to the health directorate.
Another 433 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in the same period, raising the total to 7,334, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on Monday.
A total of 9,451 samples were tested at 48 authorised labs across the country during that time, with Dhaka's Labaid Hospital, the latest to join the fold, she added.
Globally, over 5.41 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 345,122 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Mockbul Hossain, ex-Dhaka MP and Awami League leader, dies from COVID-19
- AK Azad says he has recovered from COVID-19
- Tycoon Saiful Alam's mother, son contract COVID-19
- Apex Group boss Manzur Elahi, wife Niloufer of Sunbeams school contract coronavirus
- First signs if a COVID-19 vaccine works possible in autumn: GAVI
- Bangladesh reports 28 new virus deaths, a daily record, as cases surge by 1,532
- Hasina calls for efforts to help the poor as Bangladesh gears up for Eid in pandemic
- Warning Signal No. 2 as depression turns into cyclone ‘Amphan’
- Fazle Kabir to continue as Bangladesh Bank governor as govt is bending rules
- Millions in Bangladesh pray for healing of COVID-19 patients