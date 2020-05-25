Bangladesh holds Eid prayers in pandemic

Senior Pesh Imam Hafiz Mufti Moulana Mizanur Rahman led the first prayers at 7 am. Following special sermons and Munajat, the second congregation started at 8 am.

There will be three more congregations at 9 am, 10 am and 10.45 am.

In a bid to curb the soaring coronavirus cases, Bangladesh restricted large open-air Eid congregations.

“As per the government order, no Eid congregation will be held in an open space, but people can perform the Eid prayers in mosques. However, everyone coming to the mosques for prayer must wear a mask, follow social distancing and other hygiene rules,” said Islamic Foundation Secretary Kazi Nurul Islam.

Despite the directive from the government for children and senior citizens not to participate in Eid prayers, many children and people aged over 60 participated in the Eid prayers.

Social distancing rules were maintained inside the mosques but people at the porch and stairs were seen not maintaining it.

Muslim devotees began to arrive at the Baitul Mukarram at 6.30 am and some of them were initially found to sit closer to each other. Later, they sat 2 feet apart.

Long queues of people were seen outside the gates of the mosque as the second congregation was about to begin.

On Sunday, Bangladesh registered 28 new fatalities, the highest in a daily count, bringing the death toll from the disease to 480. The caseload surged to 33,610 after another 1,532 people tested positive for COVID-19, according to the health directorate.