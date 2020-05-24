Tycoon Saiful Alam's mother, son contract COVID-19

The samples of Saiful's 85-year-old mother Chemon Ara Begum, 85, and 26-year-old son Ahsanul Alam, also the chairman of Union Bank, were tested at BITID's lab in Chattogram and returned negative results on Saturday, said his nephew Arif Ahmed.

The two were subsequently shifted to a hospital in Dhaka, according to close family aides.

On May 17, five of Saiful's brothers, including Morshedul, and one of their wives tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 65-year-old Morshedul, who had underlying health conditions, lost the battle for his life at the intensive care unit of the Chattogram General Hospital on Friday night.

He was also a director of the NRB Global Bank.

Among the family members afflicted with the disease are S Alam Group's Vice Chairman Abdus Samad Labu, Director Rashedul Alam, Shahidul Alam, Osman Gani and their sister-in-law Farzana Begum, who are currently undergoing treatment.

Chattogram police had placed their house in the port city's Sugandha Residential Area under lockdown after the six of them tested positive for COVID-19 on May 17.

Reports of many domestic workers in the household catching the virus soon began to emerge.

Saiful also lives in the same house with his wife and children together with the rest of his immediate family.

But Saiful, his wife and two sons travelled to Singapore in the middle of March and are yet to return to the country, an aide told bdnews24.com.