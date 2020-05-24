Power Division urges people not to be upset about ‘ghost’ bills

The Power Division says the bills will be adjusted once the virus crisis is over.

The division issued a notice on Saturday after disgruntled customers took to social media to vent their anger over the ghost bills for April.

To protect the customers and meter readers from infection, the officials are preparing the bills as per the ones from the previous month or the same month last year, according to the notice.

The government has decided not to impose any late fees for delayed payment of electricity bills for February, March and April.

Customers will be able to pay the bills for the months without any late fees until Jun 30.