Power Division urges people not to be upset about ‘ghost’ bills

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 May 2020 12:53 AM BdST Updated: 24 May 2020 12:53 AM BdST

The government has urged members of the public not to worry about “ghost” electricity bills based on guesstimates, not the correct amounts used by the subscribers, as the workers cannot go door to door to check meters due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Power Division says the bills will be adjusted once the virus crisis is over.

The division issued a notice on Saturday after disgruntled customers took to social media to vent their anger over the ghost bills for April.

To protect the customers and meter readers from infection, the officials are preparing the bills as per the ones from the previous month or the same month last year, according to the notice.

The government has decided not to impose any late fees for delayed payment of electricity bills for February, March and April.

Customers will be able to pay the bills for the months without any late fees until Jun 30.

