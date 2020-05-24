Home > Bangladesh

Mugda Medical College principal, COVID-19 focal person among four doctors transferred

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 May 2020 07:27 PM BdST Updated: 24 May 2020 07:27 PM BdST

The government has transferred the principal of the Mugda Medical College and three other doctors of the general hospital, including its COVID-19 focal person.
Related Stories

Principal Shah Golam Nabi was also working as acting director of the hospital after the recent removal of Director Shaheed Md Sadiqul Islam director.

Sadiqul had written to the Directorate General of Health Services saying that they had been provided with ordinary face masks in packs labelled as N95 respirators by the Central Medical Stores Depot.

Nabi told bdnews24.com on Sunday that he was made an officer on special duty or OSD, an action considered as punishment in Bangladesh Civil Service.

Deputy Director Md Abul Hashem Sheikh has been given the post of acting director.

The three other transferred doctors are COVID-19 focal person and surgery department’s Associate Professor Mahbubur Rahman, ENT department’s head Prof Monilal Aich Litu, and ophthalmology department’s Associate Prof Mottalib Hossain.

Dr Monilal said he was transferred to the Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.