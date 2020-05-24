Mugda Medical College principal, COVID-19 focal person among four doctors transferred
The government has transferred the principal of the Mugda Medical College and three other doctors of the general hospital, including its COVID-19 focal person.
Principal Shah Golam Nabi was also working as acting director of the hospital after the recent removal of Director Shaheed Md Sadiqul Islam director.
Sadiqul had written to the Directorate General of Health Services saying that they had been provided with ordinary face masks in packs labelled as N95 respirators by the Central Medical Stores Depot.
Nabi told bdnews24.com on Sunday that he was made an officer on special duty or OSD, an action considered as punishment in Bangladesh Civil Service.
Deputy Director Md Abul Hashem Sheikh has been given the post of acting director.
The three other transferred doctors are COVID-19 focal person and surgery department’s Associate Professor Mahbubur Rahman, ENT department’s head Prof Monilal Aich Litu, and ophthalmology department’s Associate Prof Mottalib Hossain.
Dr Monilal said he was transferred to the Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.
