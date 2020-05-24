Bangladesh reports 28 new virus deaths, a daily record, as cases surge by 1,532
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 May 2020 02:58 PM BdST Updated: 24 May 2020 03:14 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 28 new fatalities, the highest in a daily count, bringing the death toll from the disease to 480.
The caseload surged to 33,610 after another 1,532 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, according to the health directorate.
The tally of recoveries also jumped by 415 in the same period to 6,901, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.
A total of 8.908 samples were tested at 47 authorised labs across the country during that time.
The recovery rate from the disease in Bangladesh currently stands at 20.53 percent while the mortality rate is 1.43 percent, according to government data.
Globally, over 5.31 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 342,341 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Don’t be upset by ghost billing: govt
- BMA, SWACHIP want doctor as CMSD director
- Volunteers help expand COVID-19 testing
- Police death toll from COVID-19 hits 12
- PM to address nation on Eid eve
- BSF kills Bangladeshi
- COVID-19: 10 active, retired members of armed forces die
- 20 new virus deaths, record surge in cases
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Apex Group boss Manzur Elahi, wife Niloufer of Sunbeams school contract coronavirus
- AK Azad undergoes plasma therapy for COVID-19
- Bangladesh panel meets Saturday to announce Eid-ul-Fitr date
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr Monday amid contagion risks
- US federal scientists finally publish remdesivir data
- Bangladesh reports 1,873 new cases, a single-day record, as body count hits 452
- How Western retailers put a Bangladesh garment supplier on the brink
- S Alam Group Director Morshedul dies from COVID-19
- Warning Signal No. 2 as depression turns into cyclone ‘Amphan’
- Power Division urges people not to be upset about ‘ghost’ bills