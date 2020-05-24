Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 28 new virus deaths, a daily record, as cases surge by 1,532

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 May 2020 02:58 PM BdST Updated: 24 May 2020 03:14 PM BdST

Bangladesh has registered 28 new fatalities, the highest in a daily count, bringing the death toll from the disease to 480.

The caseload surged to 33,610 after another 1,532 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, according to the health directorate.

The tally of recoveries also jumped by 415 in the same period to 6,901, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.

A total of 8.908 samples were tested at 47 authorised labs across the country during that time. 

The recovery rate from the disease in Bangladesh currently stands at 20.53 percent while the mortality rate is 1.43 percent, according to government data.

Globally, over 5.31 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 342,341 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.