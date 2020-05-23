Home > Bangladesh

Police death toll from COVID-19 in Bangladesh hits 12

Published: 23 May 2020 10:26 PM BdST Updated: 23 May 2020 10:26 PM BdST

As many as twelve of the police officers have died across the country from the COVID-19 while a total of 722 of them have recovered.

Another 178 cases have been detected among policemen in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, taking the total to 3,574, according to a statement.

Police officials tested positive for COVID-19 are recovering quickly as quality treatments are available in the country, including in the Central Police Hospital, the statement said.

The Inspector General of Police, Benazir Ahmed, has taken initiatives to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection among the members of the force, it said.

The government has designated several private hospitals to treat the police officers as well, it added.

The infected members of the law-enforcing agency included an additional deputy inspector general, eight superintendents of police, 19 additional SPs, 20 assistant SPs, 97 inspectors, 386 sub-inspectors and 481 assistant SIs, another statement said.

