Hasina to address nation on Eid-ul-Fitr eve as virus cases surge

The prime minister’s address will be televised live at 7:30pm, her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told bdnews24.com on Saturday evening.

Earlier, the National Moon-Sighting Committee announced the Eid day saying the crescent moon for the Islamic calendar month of Shawwal was not sighted.

Like the Middle East, where the Eid falls on Sunday, Muslims in Bangladesh will have 30 days of Ramadan fasting.

The coronavirus lockdown, which has stretched nearly two months in the country to reduce the spread, has been winded down during Ramadan.

In an effort to limit the spread of the disease, the government has placed several restrictions on public life, asking citizens to stay at home, avoid gatherings and maintain physical distancing rules.

Similarly, restrictions were imposed on congregational prayers at mosques to limit the risk of contagion although the government decided to relax the curbs as long as devotees followed a set of safety protocols.

The government, however, has urged Muslims not to offer Eid prayers in congregations at Eidgah or on open grounds, but at mosques in their localities to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection.

Bangladesh has reported 1,873 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in a single day, raising the tally to 32,078 on Saturday.

The death toll from the coronavirus rose to 452 after 20 more fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8am, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.