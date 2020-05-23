Doctors ask FCPS exams pushed back over coronavirus crisis

Many of them, who are fighting the contagion in hospitals in Dhaka, said they do not have enough time to prepare for the tests.

Those outside Dhaka said sitting the exams will be difficult as it will be held in the capital. The government may extend the travel restrictions further through July.

Travellers will face the risk of infection if public transport services resume.

The FCPS exams, significant for career progression in their field of speciality, take place twice a year in January and July.

The Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons in a notice on May 1 amid the coronavirus lockdown asked the candidates to register online for July 2020 examination within Jun 3.