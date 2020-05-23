BSF shoots dead Bangladeshi man after he crossed Sylhet border
Sylhet Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 May 2020 08:09 PM BdST Updated: 23 May 2020 08:09 PM BdST
Indian Border Security Force has shot a Bangladeshi man dead along the border in Sylhet’s Gowainghat Upazila, Border Guard Bangladesh says.
The victim is Kala Mia, 37, a stone quarry worker from Nayabosti.
He was killed near Dauki Bridge on the other side of the border at Jaflong around 11am on Saturday, BGB 48 Battalion Commander Lt Col Ahmed Yusuf Jamil said.
Kala had crossed the border along with some other people to collect floating twigs from the Piyain River, Jamil said.
His companions managed to return unharmed by a boat but Kala was shot dead on the spot, added the BGB official.
The body was retrieved and the process to send it to a hospital for post-mortem examination was under way, Gowainghat Police Station OC Abdul Ahad said.
