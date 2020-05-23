Bangladesh reports 1,873 new cases, a single-day record, as body count hits 452

The death toll from the coronavirus rose to 452 after 20 more fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, according to the health directorate.

Another 296 COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals in the same period, bringing the recovery count to 6,486, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on Saturday.

A total of 10,834 samples were tested at 47 authorised labs across the country during that time, she added.

Globally, over 5.21 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 338,265 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.