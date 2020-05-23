10 active and retired members of Bangladesh Armed Forces die from COVID-19
Ten active and retired members of Bangladesh Armed Forces have died from the novel coronavirus infection, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.
The disease has infected 1,364 people with links to the armed forces, including family members of officers, so far, ISPR said in a statement on Saturday.
Among them, 933 are receiving treatment at the Combined Military Hospital while 421 have been discharged. The infected patients are responding well to the treatment, it added.
The fatalities include eight retired officers, all in their 60s, and two active military personnel who were suffering from additional health issues, according to the ISPR.
The CMH, equipped with 13 ‘RT-PCR’ machines in all of its branches, and the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology are testing samples of members of the armed forces and their families for COVID-19.
The PCR lab has tested 4,375 samples of armed forces personnel, 774 family members and 2,261 civilians, the ISPR said.
COVID-19 patients are being given treatment by trained doctors following the protocol issued by the Health Ministry, it added.
